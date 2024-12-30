An applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment shared some challenges he faced during the application

He stated why he couldn’t print out the acknowledgement paper during his application process

Stating a possible reason, the applicant also claimed that others may experience the same issue during the application for Customs recruitment

A Nigerian, Dahiru Bello Umar, complained about an issue he experienced while applying for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment.

He shared what happened during the application that made him unable to print his acknowledgement letter.

Man worries over issues her faced during the application process. Photo: @CustomsNG, Getty Images/LumiNola

Source: Twitter

The NCS commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions.

The open positions included Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Customs Assistant Cadre.

Applications through the NCS’s official recruitment portal opened on December 27, 2024, and would end on January 2, 2025.

Applicant experiences issues during Customs recruitment

The applicant, @DahiruU61734 on X, who applied through the portal, said he could not print his acknowledgement letter.

Responding to a tweet by the Nigeria Customs Service, the applicant said he encountered challenges with his network.

He added that he believed other applicants may also be experiencing the same issues.

His words:

“Dear @CustomsAuthority (or relevant handle), I applied for customs recruitment yesterday, but due to network challenges, I couldn’t print my acknowledgement paper. I believe many others are facing similar issues.”

See the tweet below:

Read more related stories on job applications

NNPC recruitment applicant shares mail she received

In a related story, a lady who got to the computer test stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s recruitment shared the unexpected email she got.

In the email, NNPC Limited said they appreciated the lady’s participation in the CBT stage and her interest in joining their team.

The lady expressed gratitude for the experience as NNPC shared a decision they made after considering her performance in the tests.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng