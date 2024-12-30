Nigeria Customs Recruitment: Applicant Shares Unexpected Issues He Experienced During Application
- An applicant of the Nigeria Customs Service recruitment shared some challenges he faced during the application
- He stated why he couldn’t print out the acknowledgement paper during his application process
- Stating a possible reason, the applicant also claimed that others may experience the same issue during the application for Customs recruitment
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian, Dahiru Bello Umar, complained about an issue he experienced while applying for the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recruitment.
He shared what happened during the application that made him unable to print his acknowledgement letter.
The NCS commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions.
The open positions included Superintendent Cadre, Inspectorate Cadre, and Customs Assistant Cadre.
Applications through the NCS’s official recruitment portal opened on December 27, 2024, and would end on January 2, 2025.
Applicant experiences issues during Customs recruitment
The applicant, @DahiruU61734 on X, who applied through the portal, said he could not print his acknowledgement letter.
Responding to a tweet by the Nigeria Customs Service, the applicant said he encountered challenges with his network.
He added that he believed other applicants may also be experiencing the same issues.
His words:
“Dear @CustomsAuthority (or relevant handle), I applied for customs recruitment yesterday, but due to network challenges, I couldn’t print my acknowledgement paper. I believe many others are facing similar issues.”
See the tweet below:
Read more related stories on job applications
- HR Officer Shares Job Applicant’s Unexpected Response After Interview was Rescheduled Twice
- Man Who Earns N567k Monthly Qualifies For NNPC 2024 Recruitment Interview
- Nigerian Lady Lists 6 Jobs She Did in the UK Before Relocating to Canada. Shares Experiences
NNPC recruitment applicant shares mail she received
In a related story, a lady who got to the computer test stage of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s recruitment shared the unexpected email she got.
In the email, NNPC Limited said they appreciated the lady’s participation in the CBT stage and her interest in joining their team.
The lady expressed gratitude for the experience as NNPC shared a decision they made after considering her performance in the tests.
Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng