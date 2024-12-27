A Human Resource officer shared how an applicant responded after his interview was rescheduled

She narrated how the young man cut her short while she was speaking and asked an unexpected question

Netizens gave mixed reactions after seeing the question the man asked her, as they shared their personal opinion

A human resource officer shared her experience with a male job applicant she informed about a change in interview date.

She stated that the interview was rescheduled twice due to a calendar mix-up.

In a tweet by @Qu_Estique on X, the lady said the job applicant cut her short while she was informing him of the rescheduling.

She said the job applicant asked her how much the company would pay him so they would not waste their time.

"Called an applicant to inform him his interview had been rescheduled (The second rescheduling actually, thanks to a calendar mix-up). Man just cut me and said, “Just tell me how much you’re paying so we don’t waste our time.””

Reactions trail job applicant’s response after interview was rescheduled

@tosinolaseinde said:

"I think this is fair though. He could be more tact. Give an estimate for the know so he knows if it’s worth the trouble."

@Martins_Warlike said:

"He is being straightforward naw. He doesn't want you to waste his time if the pay is below his standard."

@Airdropglobal5 said:

"That would be a huge no for me. At the very minimum you would expect politeness and the ability to sell me on why they are the right candidate for the role and not any of the other applicants."

@logacrimz said:

"He's the applicant. He should have done his research and got his estimate of what the offer would be."

