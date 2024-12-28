The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has begun a new recruitment exercise to fill various positions

To apply, candidates must meet specific academic requirements, ranging from a university degree or HND to N and O'Level

Applications are open from December 27, 2024, to January 2, 2025, and can be submitted through the NCS's official recruitment portal

Abuja, FCT—The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has commenced a fresh recruitment exercise to fill vacancies in various positions.

According to the information on its website, the NCS is recruiting for three key positions. These are:

Superintendent Cadre

Inspectorate Cadre

Customs Assistant Cadre

Customs jobs: NCS lists requirements

Legit.ng gathers that applicants for the Superintendent Cadre must possess a University degree or HND (Higher National Diploma) and an NYSC discharge Certificate.

Applicants interested in the Inspectorate Cadre require a National Diploma (ND) or Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) from an Approved Institution.

According to the NCS, applicants for the Customs Assistant Cadre only need an O'Level (WAEC or NECO).

In addition to the academic qualifications, the NCS said all applicants must be physically and mentally fit and provide evidence of medical fitness from a recognised government hospital.

Customs jobs: NCS opens portal, announces application deadline

The application process begins on Friday, December 27, 2024, and will close on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Interested candidates can apply via the official recruitment portal at https://recruitment.customs.gov.ng.

Customs jobs: NCS cautions applicants

Meanwhile, the NCS has cautioned the public to be vigilant against scammers who may attempt to exploit unsuspecting applicants during the recruitment period.

"Beware of Scammers! The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) reminds all Nigerians that our recruitment process is completely FREE and FAIR," the agency posted on X.

"We DO NOT charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process. If anyone demands payment, they are scammers. Do not fall victim to fraud!"

