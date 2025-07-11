First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, among six prominent Nigerians to receive honorary degrees at the Federal University Gashua's inaugural convocation, Yobe State

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Maimuna Waziri, announced during a press briefing that the honours are a recognition of their impactful contributions to the nation's growth and development

Prof Waziri cites the university's achievements since it was founded, highlighting the total number of graduates across several faculties

Yusufari, Yobe State- Six prominent Nigerians, including First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, will be honoured with doctoral degrees at the Federal University Gashua's (FUG) inaugural convocation ceremony this Saturday, July 10 as reported by Daily Trust.

FUG Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maimuna Waziri, announced during a press briefing held at the university in Yobe State.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the honorary degrees are a testament to the recipients' impactful contributions to the nation's growth and development.

List of recipients

She said that Senator Tinubu will be conferred a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt. Governor Buni and Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Geidam, will both receive Doctor of Public Administration (DPA) degrees. Former Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, will be honoured with a Doctor of Science (D.Sc).

Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad is also among the honourees. He will receive a Doctor of Letters (D.Litt), and Alhaji Bukar Goni Aji, who will be awarded a Doctor of Public Administration (DPA).

Professor Waziri disclosed that the university has graduated six sets of students, totalling 3,449, across four faculties, Agriculture, Arts, Management and Social Sciences, and Science, since its establishment.

The convocation ceremony, which marks a significant milestone in the university's history, is expected to be a grand affair, with distinguished guests and dignitaries in attendance.

The event will not only recognise the achievements of the honorary degree recipients but also celebrate the academic accomplishments of the graduating students.

Source: Legit.ng