A Nigerian lady, Iroagba Loveth, went viral after flaunting her boyfriend and sharing how they met on social media

She claimed that her man was her ex-boyfriend’s best friend, whom she was introduced to in 2017

Many who came across the video shared their views on their relationship as they sparked debate

A Nigerian lady, Iroagba Loveth, has gone viral on social media after she flaunted her man.

She revealed that her man was introduced to her in 2017 by her ex-boyfriend.

She wore matching pyjamas with her lover. Photo: @everything_by_love

Source: TikTok

In a viral post on TikTok by @everything_by_love, the lady confirmed that she was dating her ex-boyfriend’s best friend.

She also said she was happy to enter in 2025 with him, as she shared a video of them.

They wore matching Christmas pyjamas in the viral video.

Loveth said:

“Going to 2025 with same guy my ex introduced to me as his best friend in 2017. Merry Christmas y'all.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady confirms dating ex-boyfriend’s best friend

Many who came across the video shared their views on their relationship as they sparked debate.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@mhizbella said:

"E no go better for my ex. He no even introduce me give him male friends."

@Valerie said:

"Sisterhood is proud of you."

@Gift said:

"Omoh. This is a sign for me. I can date abiola too."

@beckymorgan070 said:

"I LOVE This ooo. We’re proud of you."

_Oluwadamilola_ said:

"This is not a sign for me ijn."

@Blessing said:

"Una dey try ooo."

@caringewatomi said:

"Creating my own soon. be like ur write up wan resemble mine."

@your ex girlfriend said:

"Nawa o for my own data."

