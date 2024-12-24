Lady Shares How Her Husband Dressed As Santa Claus at Church Christmas Event, Funny Video Trends
- A Nigerian lady shared how her husband dressed as Santa Claus at a Christmas event in their church
- He wore the Santa Claus costume and danced funnily in the hilarious video that had gone viral on TikTok
- Many who came across the video hailed the man for wearing the costume as they shared their opinions
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A lady shared a video of her husband wearing a Santa Claus costume at a church Christmas event.
The man wore a red coat and trousers and added a false beard and Christmas cap to resemble Santa Claus.
In the video shared by @jingle_bellss_ on TikTok, the lady’s husband danced funnily in church.
He rolled his waist and danced happily in his Santa Claus costume.
The lady said:
“POV: Your newly wedded husband did the Santa Claus in your church. Is that my husband?”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man dressed as Father Christmas in church
Many who came across the video hailed the man for wearing the costume as they shared their opinions.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:
@WCB ENTERPRISE said:
"Wetin be this . Dem say dem go pay am. e take the Santa job serious
Broda_Desto✌️
"Low-key i wan wear this thing."
@EMEKA.. said:
"I no sure say chairman collect payment oo, because the way e dey tear steps ehn."
@Precious said:
"Oga came prepared."
@Pretty Qûéëñ said:
"Na Santapiano steps be this one oo."
@Sparrow queen said:
"Hold him Tight Ma' you go lafffffffffff tire for that marriage, how playful he can be."
Read more related stories on family
- Lady Wears Matching Christmas Pyjamas with Her Dog, Sister Films Them
- Nigerian Lady Hails Husband Who Sponsored Her Relocation to UK 3 Weeks
- Lady Reunites With Her Brother Who Returned from Abroad After 11 Years
Lady makes DIY Christmas tree
In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared a video that showed how she made a DIY Christmas tree at home.
She shared the item she used and the amount she spent on the tree the same height as her.
Many who came across the video hailed the lady’s skills and shared their thoughts on her creation.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng