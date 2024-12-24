A Nigerian lady shared how her husband dressed as Santa Claus at a Christmas event in their church

A lady shared a video of her husband wearing a Santa Claus costume at a church Christmas event.

The man wore a red coat and trousers and added a false beard and Christmas cap to resemble Santa Claus.

In the video shared by @jingle_bellss_ on TikTok, the lady’s husband danced funnily in church.

He rolled his waist and danced happily in his Santa Claus costume.

The lady said:

“POV: Your newly wedded husband did the Santa Claus in your church. Is that my husband?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dressed as Father Christmas in church

Many who came across the video hailed the man for wearing the costume as they shared their opinions.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@WCB ENTERPRISE said:

"Wetin be this . Dem say dem go pay am. e take the Santa job serious

Broda_Desto✌️

"Low-key i wan wear this thing."

@EMEKA.. said:

"I no sure say chairman collect payment oo, because the way e dey tear steps ehn."

@Precious said:

"Oga came prepared."

@Pretty Qûéëñ said:

"Na Santapiano steps be this one oo."

@Sparrow queen said:

"Hold him Tight Ma' you go lafffffffffff tire for that marriage, how playful he can be."

Lady makes DIY Christmas tree

In a related story, a Nigerian lady shared a video that showed how she made a DIY Christmas tree at home.

She shared the item she used and the amount she spent on the tree the same height as her.

Many who came across the video hailed the lady’s skills and shared their thoughts on her creation.

