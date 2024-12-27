A male University of Benin (UNIBEN) student has taken his online followers through how he spent his 2024 Christmas

The young man did not travel home like other students and was all alone on campus for the festivity

A video he posted showing the empty surroundings of the campus has caught many people's attention

A UNIBEN student, @seeron_, said he spent his Christmas alone in school.

In a TikTok video, the young man captured the empty lecture hall, football field and some roads on campus, showing how dry his surroundings looked.

The UNIBEN student spent Christmas alone on campus. Photo Credit: (@seeron_)

Source: TikTok

@seeron_ described it as a calm Christmas. In the clip, he stepped out to do some shopping and returned to continue enjoying his own company.

The video went viral, with some people wondering why he stayed back in school. Responding to one of such questions, he said:

"Nobody to celebrate with."

Watch his video below:

University of Benin student's video gets comments

saucekid014 said:

"I just stay indoor, charge my phone play Cod till evening. Then I eat, take my bath and slept off. What a peaceful Christmas."

Dreamweaver 🦋🦅💡 said:

"Me every Christmas for the past 2years but this year I had to travel down to spend the Xmas with my friends. Lost my dad and mom. Really sad."

Ama said:

"I have never really understood why ppl don't go home for Christmas 🥲 I'm so sorry."

TG said:

"Dem wan use light wound us for Ekosodin as people no too dey."

Gemma 🎀 said:

"Finally found someone in same shoes with me."

Nightkiller said:

"Why u nor see me for basement where I dey sleep day break."

señio_rita💋🌺🎀 said:

"Eiyaa, which one una for comment section de say it's really nice, nice as how?? I'm not there but I'm lonely for you oo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Benin student had displayed what he was given for emerging as the best graduating student in his department.

UNIBEN student reportedly arrived with Lamborghini

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Benin student had reportedly stormed the school campus with a Lamborghini.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the Lamborghini stood out where it was parked and marvelled people.

The car sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some arguing that the whip looked like an upgraded Acura.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng