A young Nigerian man has shared the certificate he was given as prize for emerging as the best graduating student in his department

The student of the University of Benin graduated from the department of Civil Engineering with a CGPA of 4.89

Social media users who came across his post did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

A young Nigerian man's outstanding academic achievement was recently recognised with a prestigious award.

The University of Benin graduate emerged as the best graduating student in the Department of Civil Engineering, earning a well-deserved certificate to commemorate his achievement.

Best graduating student shows off award certificate

The accomplished graduate, @kolatheballer, took to the X app to share his certificate and a photo of himself proudly wearing his graduation attire.

His post was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and praise from social media users who were impressed by his academic excellence.

According to the graduate, his achievement was a proof of his hard work, dedication, and unwavering faith.

His Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.89 confirmed his exceptional academic abilities and commitment to excellence.

In his words:

"All glory to GOD. Thank you Department of Civil Engineering. Thank you UNIBEN. It’s Official! All glory to GOD B.Eng. Civil Engineering Bagged. Civil Engineering Best Graduating Student with a CGPA of 4.89/5.0. Class of 2022/23. University of Benin. A journey of hard work, dedication, and unwavering faith."

Reactions as UNIBEN graduate shows off award

Nigerians stormed the comments section of his post to react to it.

Pakidor said:

"Congratulations."

Emenike Emmanuel said:

"My Idolo."

Ekenem commented:

"Engineering on fire. Well done and congratulations bro."

Mo of Oduga said:

"Congratulations."

Miracle Fimicho said:

"Congratulations my bro."

Williams Ajayi said:

"Congratulations sir."

