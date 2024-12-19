A video trending online shows an expensive car which was parked in the car park at the University of Benin

A video of the car is generating reactions after it was said that a student had brought it to UNIBEN

The black-coloured 'Lamborghini' stood out among all the cars that were parked in the environment

A student reportedly arrived at the University of Benin in an expensive 'Lamborghini' car.

The car was parked among other cars on the premises, and it caught the attention of passersby.

In the video posted by @r.i.s.s.o.n, the car stood out among the other cars seen in the park.

The video is captioned:

"Who don still carry my Lambo enter UNIBEN."

Meanwhile, some people who saw the car insisted it was not a Lamborghini.

They said the car was upgraded to Lamborghini, using another type of vehicle.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students enters UNIBEN with Lamborghini

@Mighty said:

"It's lamborghini Urus for those calling it accura."

@Antijuju said:

"Acura rdx upgraded and cut just to look like lambo."

@Pontus said:

"That’s not lambo giss. It’s an upgraded acura."

@Dennis iyere said:

"I never even buy 2008 Lexus finish o."

@Daniella said:

"Low budget Lambo."

@confident said:

"Wait this car wey I see for small sapele road na uniben e de go soldier just de e.scort am."

@Jelly rolll said:

"This upgrade mad o."

@Keanu reeves said:

"Na AAU student use am com uniben."

@sundaygodfery0 said:

"Benin Boys Big Doings."

@hycekid said:

"But to be honest,urus dey big pass like this na,shuu wetin dey happen?"

@Blvkfavy said:

"For school we dey manage follow una go,una don carry lambo Come?"

@Nonso Louis said:

"But even the 2017 lambo urus has 4 exhaust pipes, 2 on each sides. Well I don’t know what this is."

@SAINTS said:

"Make una, dey calm down na. We never buy Benz finish na. Na why I no like Benin be this."

