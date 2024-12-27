Outrage has trailed a video showing the stark disparity between a little boy's bedroom and that of his elder brother

A video of the two different bedrooms was posted on social media by a member of the family, who found it hilarious

The family member laughed while the little boy shed tears and expressed displeasure over the state of his bedroom

Social media users have reacted to the evident difference between a little boy's bedroom and his elder brother's.

Their sibling, @js.nsj1, shared a clip showing the two different bedrooms and took a funny swipe at his elder brother while commenting on the little one's reaction.

The little boy was not having it. Photo Credit: @js.nsj1

Source: TikTok

"Lil bro was not feeling the inequality 😂😂 @Prmz ur a bad guy for data," @js.nsj1 wrote on TikTok.

@js.nsj1 started with a sneak peek into his elder brother's beautiful bedroom, which has a king-size bed and nice lighting.

He then showed his little brother's room and captured him throwing a tantrum while on a tiny foam.

The little boy got angrier and wept as someone in the background referred to him as househelp.

Watch the video below:

Outrage trailed the little boy's room

POLTERGEIST ✈︎ ⏻ said:

"As long as my lil bro isn’t sharing with anyone, he doesn’t mind living in the store."

licia Chukwu said:

"In the future u are creating someone who will be distant in the future."

bibibarbeque said:

"Do your parents hate him?"

Evilmiles said:

"That's not fair at all. And you guys are inconsiderate na this kind small matters dey make the last child hate all e siblings."

Chioma🎀 said:

"Them say na house help 😔last borns Dey go through a lot."

asher said:

"He's just a child,he might take it to heart and think he isn't loved enough,na these kind things dey build resentment sha."

Zeni🇧🇧🙂‍↕️ said:

"Broo it’s not funny .. at all it’s makes him feel neglected maybe he may be smiling later but fr is broken."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a last born had shed tears over how her elder sisters stressed her life.

Last born cries to elder sister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a last born had cried to her elder sister after receiving heavy beating from her mum.

The last born sent a tearful voice note to her elder sister, recounting how their mother mercilessly beat her for no apparent reason.

According to her, the motive behind the attack from her mum remains unclear, leaving her confused and hurt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng