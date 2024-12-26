A Nigerian man has begged God to provide him a car following an incident on a public transport he boarded

The young man, who was headed home for Christmas, was stunned to see the driver and a passenger fighting less than 20 minutes into the trip

However, nothing prepared him for what would happen later on despite his efforts to try to settle the rift

A young man has shared a stunning drama that played out on a bus he took on his way home for Christmas celebration.

Less than 20 minutes into the trip, the driver and a man on the bus got into a fight.

A fight broke out between a driver and a man in the bus. Photo Credit: @trevtoker

The young man, @trevtoker, tried to de-escalate the fight, but it did not work out as the two men got down and continued on the road.

@trevtoker said he could not stop replaying the incident in his head. He shared a video on Tiktok capturing the bus fight and the aftermath.

"Please God I need a car.

"And God bless that driver too.," he prayed.

Watch his video below:

Reactions over incident on bus

Chillguy zino said:

"I swear yesterday driver gave me abara heavy slap on my back fr Ikorodu garage i shock."

Karaole Kafilat said:

"Yesterday driver and conductor fought, I was just praying till I got home, it wasn’t funny."

cloud said:

"You held him not because you cared , but your life is in the drivers hands."

Arthousand scented candles said:

"Lagos doings...a fight a day keeps the Lagosians sane."

Nana Ekuaaa said:

"😅😅😅😅😅 You made me laugh hysterically here with stomach pains. I will sue you for this!"

Vitaminray 🇳🇬🎀👩🏾‍💻 said:

"You’d definitely get your own car before the end of January 2026."

Splendor Usen said:

"You can’t explain Nigeria to someone who doesn’t stay here."

ADEBIMPE said:

"That’s why it’s always hard for me to leave my house I am scared of receiving slap."

