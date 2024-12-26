Global site navigation

Man Returning Home for Christmas Cries out, Shares What Happened on Lagos Bus He Took
People

Man Returning Home for Christmas Cries out, Shares What Happened on Lagos Bus He Took

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian man has begged God to provide him a car following an incident on a public transport he boarded
  • The young man, who was headed home for Christmas, was stunned to see the driver and a passenger fighting less than 20 minutes into the trip
  • However, nothing prepared him for what would happen later on despite his efforts to try to settle the rift

A young man has shared a stunning drama that played out on a bus he took on his way home for Christmas celebration.

Less than 20 minutes into the trip, the driver and a man on the bus got into a fight.

Man stunned as driver and man fight inside Lagos bus, video goes viral
A fight broke out between a driver and a man in the bus. Photo Credit: @trevtoker
Source: TikTok

The young man, @trevtoker, tried to de-escalate the fight, but it did not work out as the two men got down and continued on the road.

@trevtoker said he could not stop replaying the incident in his head. He shared a video on Tiktok capturing the bus fight and the aftermath.

"Please God I need a car.
"And God bless that driver too.," he prayed.

Watch his video below:

Reactions over incident on bus

Chillguy zino said:

"I swear yesterday driver gave me abara heavy slap on my back fr Ikorodu garage i shock."

Karaole Kafilat said:

"Yesterday driver and conductor fought, I was just praying till I got home, it wasn’t funny."

cloud said:

"You held him not because you cared , but your life is in the drivers hands."

Arthousand scented candles said:

"Lagos doings...a fight a day keeps the Lagosians sane."

Nana Ekuaaa said:

"😅😅😅😅😅 You made me laugh hysterically here with stomach pains. I will sue you for this!"

Vitaminray 🇳🇬🎀👩🏾‍💻 said:

"You’d definitely get your own car before the end of January 2026."

Splendor Usen said:

"You can’t explain Nigeria to someone who doesn’t stay here."

ADEBIMPE said:

"That’s why it’s always hard for me to leave my house I am scared of receiving slap."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bus conductor was spotted fighting with a passenger on the expressway.

Bus driver and conductor fight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a passenger had taken over the steering as a bus driver and a conductor fought.

The male passenger took control of the steering after waiting for the driver and conductor to settle their differences to no avail.

An X user, Adedamolarr, who shared the story, said the passenger jumped into the driver's seat and began to drive.

Source: Legit.ng

