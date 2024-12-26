Man Returning Home for Christmas Cries out, Shares What Happened on Lagos Bus He Took
- A Nigerian man has begged God to provide him a car following an incident on a public transport he boarded
- The young man, who was headed home for Christmas, was stunned to see the driver and a passenger fighting less than 20 minutes into the trip
- However, nothing prepared him for what would happen later on despite his efforts to try to settle the rift
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A young man has shared a stunning drama that played out on a bus he took on his way home for Christmas celebration.
Less than 20 minutes into the trip, the driver and a man on the bus got into a fight.
The young man, @trevtoker, tried to de-escalate the fight, but it did not work out as the two men got down and continued on the road.
@trevtoker said he could not stop replaying the incident in his head. He shared a video on Tiktok capturing the bus fight and the aftermath.
"Please God I need a car.
"And God bless that driver too.," he prayed.
Watch his video below:
Reactions over incident on bus
Chillguy zino said:
"I swear yesterday driver gave me abara heavy slap on my back fr Ikorodu garage i shock."
Karaole Kafilat said:
"Yesterday driver and conductor fought, I was just praying till I got home, it wasn’t funny."
cloud said:
"You held him not because you cared , but your life is in the drivers hands."
Arthousand scented candles said:
"Lagos doings...a fight a day keeps the Lagosians sane."
Nana Ekuaaa said:
"😅😅😅😅😅 You made me laugh hysterically here with stomach pains. I will sue you for this!"
Vitaminray 🇳🇬🎀👩🏾💻 said:
"You’d definitely get your own car before the end of January 2026."
Splendor Usen said:
"You can’t explain Nigeria to someone who doesn’t stay here."
ADEBIMPE said:
"That’s why it’s always hard for me to leave my house I am scared of receiving slap."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a bus conductor was spotted fighting with a passenger on the expressway.
Bus driver and conductor fight
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a passenger had taken over the steering as a bus driver and a conductor fought.
The male passenger took control of the steering after waiting for the driver and conductor to settle their differences to no avail.
An X user, Adedamolarr, who shared the story, said the passenger jumped into the driver's seat and began to drive.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng