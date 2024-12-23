In a viral video, a Nigerian lady shared how she did a bedroom makeover with her N500,000 budget

The lady revealed how she ended up spending N530,000 after giving the breakdown of all the expenses

Many who came across the video gave their insight about the room and the prices of items she bought

A Nigerian lady shared how she refurbished her bedroom with a N500,000 budget.

She showed how her bedroom was when she saw it and her inspiration to renovate her room.

Lady shared the 'before' and 'after' of her room renovation, Photo: @roy_h.a.n

In a video shared by @roy_h.a.n, the lady listed the items she bought and how much she spent on logistics and workmanship.

She also showed the new bed frame and foam she bought for her room.

The video was captioned:

“Room makeover on a 500k budget. What do you ghys think?.”

Reactions as lady renovates her bedroom with N500k

Many who came across the video gave insight into the room and the prices of items she bought.

@Oyeniyi oluwatobiloba said:

"This mouka comfy wey u go buy go sink for middle."

@Cyonart said:

"Please where did you get the mirror? I’ve been looking for where to get the amoeba shaped mirror."

@moriyam_lkhayrr

"Did i hear 70k for just the wardrobe door??? Them cheat you ooo."

@Ricky said:

"pls next time don't say strict budget. that means if ur own is strict mine is poverty."

@harnikyshaya1 said:

"This exactly the room I want to renovate too pls how much does everything cost just to know my budget."

Lady in UK spends £3,000 on renovation

In a related story, a Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom shared a video of the refurbishment of her rented apartment.

She said she had a budget of £3,000 for the entire renovation of the apartment.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the lady’s choice of items for her room.

Source: Legit.ng