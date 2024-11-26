A Nigerian lady's business has suffered a setback after she was told to leave her renovated rented shop

According to the distraught lady, she spent millions to renovate the shop and did not foresee being chased away

She posted the message she was sent on WhatsApp, informing her to leave the shop on or before the month end

A lady, @adesola2348, has cried out on social media after she was ordered to vacate her rented shop.

@adesola2348 posted a video on TikTok showing how the shop looked when she first saw it and how she renovated it.

She spent millions to renovate the shop. Photo Credit: @adesola2348

She said it cost her millions to renovate the place. @adesola2348 lamented that she thought she got a good place, only to be told to leave.

"It's well with my soul," she wrote on TikTok.

@adesola2348 further attached a message she received on WhatsApp, telling her to vacate the shop on or before the end of the month.

According to the text, the owner wants to turn it to personal use.

"...You currently owe a rent arrears which the property owner is currently willing to waive if the needful is done asap," a part of the text read.

Nigerians react to her video

Olaide🤍 said:

"Same thing happen to me fr that’s why I decide to be selling online I can’t rent any shop again fr."

perfumevendorinibadan28 said:

"Didn’t you tell the landlord before renovating the place ..? And you both should have sign a legal agreement before doing any renovations in the place it’ll have save you from all this."

Bee🐝 ❤️ said:

"Lesson learnt, only put what you can remove when you leave a shop, it is rented, don't forget."

mercyjay5568 said:

"This thing happened to me before I got married, I removed everything and took the case to court, I won , they paid me money back."

blessed🔥 said:

"Omo😳 me I will remove everything single thing..scrape the wall,the landlord mind no go touch ground.. God will provide a better place for you dear."

omohrikey_01 said:

"God knows I will remove everything I can remove, they will need it na when you have renovated."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a caretaker had asked a lady to leave after she had spent N4 million to renovate a 3-bedroom apartment.

Lady weeps after renovating rented shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an okrika seller had wept after renovating a rented shop with over N500k only to get a quit notice.

She tearfully revealed that her landlord surprisingly gave her one month to move out from her shop. The lady, identified as @thriftbyjoke1 on TikTok, disclosed that her landlord asked her to move out because his child developed an interest in the same business she was doing.

She lamented that she had spent half a million renovating the store and making it habitable. According to the lady, she had also created a strong visibility for her business and was already making sales.

