A skilled little girl is trending online because she plated the hair of a mannequin as if she were a professional hairstylist

The girl is so good that a video of them plating the mannequin's hair has generated more than 7000 reactions on TikTok

People are saying she is naturally gifted in the area of hairstyling and that she would do well in the field in the future

Thousands of relations have trailed the video of a skilled little girl who knows how to plait hair.

She was seen in the heartwarming video plaiting the hair of a mannequin.

The girl plaited the hair like a professional. Photo credit: TikTok/@beautypageant93.

In the video which was posted by @beautypageant93, the girl held the mannequin like a professional stylist.

The way she plated the hair made some people to ask if she has been trained in hairstyling..

The video is captioned:

"My girl with her own braiding hairstyle."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as little girl plaits the hair of mannequin

@Getrude Senyator said:

"This is called gifted and talented."

@bibianbab said:

"This girl hahaha see how she is chewing the gum. She is an ancestor."

@byeochchol said:

"Don't act like you didn't see this that phone on your hand will ring for good news."

@sylvesterjebe said:

"With this talent, she does not school she needs a salon so she can start early making money for her self than to waste her time in school."

@Lydia Ndeu said

"Let’s just give her not more than 5 years, she will be the biggest hair-stylish in town."

@tido said:

"I see a great future a head of her so please stop exposing her cos people hurt great thing, just keep guiding her in secret."

@real_lovegh said:

"No one is talking about how she's chewing the gum, well-done girl."

@user8884027812983 said:

"School is not only to make money please. Education is meant to equip you to face any challenge."

Lady goes into saloon business

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady resigned from her job to become a hairstylist.

She gave an update on how her beauty business was going, saying that she’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Many who came across the post encouraged the lady and shared similar experiences with their careers.

