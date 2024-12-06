A Nigerian lady appreciated a TikTok influencer, Peller, for giving her money to build a toilet in her family house

She shared a video to appreciate the young man and evidence to show that the project was ongoing

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and shared their opinion on the donation

A Nigerian lady shared how she received money from TikTok influencer, Peller, to carry out a project.

She said the money was to build a toilet in her family house.

Lady shows toilet she bought for project. Photo: @ajara873

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @ajara873, the lady expressed her gratitude to the content creator.

She said:

“Dear Peller, I just wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support in helping us install a toilet in our family house.”

Lady shares evidence of toilet project after Peller gave her money

Sharing another video, the lady revealed that the project was almost done.

She shared a progress report and also appreciated the content creator.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Peller supports lady in building toilet facility in her home

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady and shared their opinion on the donation.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Ruffy Rukky said:

"you for do the toilet and put the rest money into business, u can always repair the whole house later, money quick dey scatter if you no invest am well."

@deenopat said:

"No be toilet project only be this, this has torn to a full house project."

@𝐩𝐨𝐭-𝐎𝐅-𝐣𝐨𝐲 said:

"Please use at of the money to establish yourself or your mom so u won’t be lack of anything after you’re done with the house."

@Pre_ci_ous said:

"She no talk say she wan do her hair o her family first."

How Nigerian youths show kindness to others

In a related story, an online content creator surprised a street hawker by gifting her bags of rice in an all-expense-paid shopping spree.

The man met the woman by the road and asked her what the biggest surprise she had ever received was.

Legit.ng also reported about another kind man who was filmed giving a new bag to a student he saw using nylon to go to school, while a pretty lady gifted a stranger N40,000 after they played a game.

Source: Legit.ng