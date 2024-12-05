A United Kingdom-based Nigerian lady shared a video of the refurbishment of her rented apartment

She said she had a budget of 3,000 pounds (approximately N6 million) for the entire renovation of the apartment

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the lady’s choice of items for her room

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared a video of her apartment renovation.

She said she budgeted 3,000 pounds (approximately N6 million) for the refurbishment.

She removes her sofa during renovation. Photo: @sammmy_x

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @sammmy__x, the lady showed when she removed the items inside the sitting room.

She then unboxed the Hoover and vacuum cleaner she had bought for house cleaning.

The lady said:

“I am on this journey of refurbishing my flat and I am happy to carry you all along with me. Watch out for more of this video.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady in UK refurbishes her apartment

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the lady’s choice of items for her room.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@IningheEse said:

"Adulting is the actual ghetto because why am I now thinking of getting this with my next salary as this month's salary don finish."

@fheyishola0 said:

"Please how long does it take the rug to get dry with the carpet cleaner?"

@SheddyLisa said:

"Please post everything once, I can’t be sleeping nd thinking about part 2, pls tag me when part 2 drops. Thanks."

@DIVINE said:

"That sofa! You’re not the only one. I can’t wait to upgrade my sofa."

Read more related stories on Nigerians in the UK

Lady in UK shares job-hunting experience

A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom to be with her husband shared her job-hunting experience.

She detailed how she failed some interviews before getting a contract job at a bank and landing her dream job.

Many who came across the post celebrated with the lady and shared similar experiences they had with job-hunting.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng