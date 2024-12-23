Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa had the most hilarious conversation with their driver in the early hours of Sunday, December 22

The internet personalities were headed to Quilox, but their driver decided to listen to praise and worship songs

They both asked him how he could listen to religious songs while on their way to a nightclub, triggering reactions online

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage and her bestie Toke Makniwa were in the news on December 23, 2024.

The accomplished music star, who cried out over her weight on social media, had the most hilarious bant with her driver.

Tiwa Savage and Toke Makinwa's driver plays gospel songs on their way to the club. Credit: @tiwasavage, @tokemakinwa

In a video that is now circulating on social media, Tiwa and Toke were in a car with two other ladies on their way to Quillox when their driver began to listen to worship songs.

Toke Makinwa asked why he would do so much, knowing he was on his way to a nightclub. He stated that it was in reverence to God, who keeps watch over them.

Toke and Tiwa then switched the moment into a praise and worship session as they began to sing King Sunny Ade's 'Merciful God'.

The hilarious moment between the women quickly went viral on Instagram, spurring comments from netziens.

Watch the video here:

How fans reacted to Toke, Tiwa's convo

Read some reactions below:

@imvictoriachris:

"You people are really outside oh I think say na prank😢."

@mamamia1674:

"God won't force you to recognise him, na U go run kitikiti later dey look for am."

@doc.drews:

"Se Toke no be Yoruba ni? The way she pronounces Yoruba words is a p*ss."

@house.of.habiba:

"Blasphemy is now a norm, this is not even about being over religious. Anyways, God is forgiving!"

@dave_ranking1:

"We watch, we don’t judge."

@jdamzofficial:

"Make una come enter heaven make I see."

@mz_sammyy:

"Those bants be hitting different… you just have to experience it."

Tiwa Savage reacts as fan threw $100

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tiwatope Savage is a celebrity who is never afraid to be herself, whether on stage or having a good time with her friends.

The singer was performing on stage when a random crowd member threw a $100 bill at her.

Her reaction to the fan's gesture spurred comments across social media, as many did not expect such.

