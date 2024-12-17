A beautiful Nigerian lady got so tensed on her introduction day that she almost cancelled the event on the D-day

In an emotional video posted on TikTok, the lady's best friend quickly stepped in to talk to her and make her feel relaxed

Social media users who came across the video on the platform did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A Nigerian lady's introduction day, a great milestone in her journey to marriage, was almost derailed by last-minute nerves.

Fortunately, her amazing best friend intervened, calming her fears and ensuring the day continued.

Lady cries uncontrollably on introduction day Photo credit: @pixelprose/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady almost cancels introduction ceremony

Pixelprosemedia shared an emotional video on TikTok, showing the dramatic turn of events.

The bride-to-be, overcome with anxiety, was visibly shaken, but her friend's reassuring words brought comfort.

With gentle persuasion, the friend reminded her of their shared experiences, past heartbreaks, and the joy of the special moment.

The friend's heartfelt appeal helped to compose the bride, who eventually regained her composure.

"Calm down. Your day is going to be beautiful and you're going to have an amazing day I promise you. I will be right by your side. You know na. You're looking for ginger partner. I will ginger you. We will dance together. Do you know how many bridges we've crossed? Do you remember the first heartbreak you had? And now you want to ruin your special day. Please don't do this," her friend assured her.

Reactions as lady cries on introduction day

TikTok users, moved by the display of friendship and empathy, flooded the comments section with supportive messages.

@gege_296 said:

"Wait after buying Asoebi. Omo u can’t cancel oh."

@kimoracandy said:

"Anxiety disorder is really a secret disease people don't know it's real."

@Empressclassics said:

"As someone who is dealing with anxiety disorder. It's so rare to see a true friend that understands you. That proud friend moment it's so lovely."

@OYIN said:

"I’m afraid of this on my day. I don’t have any friend and my family don’t understand what this is. Anxiety is a really bad thing."

@Tucci39 said:

"Bruh this literally made me cry because I’m also dealing with social anxiety. I wish I have friends like this, dealing with anxiety isn’t easy it’s torture."

@Nina said:

"For someone like me that has social anxiety am not sure I will show up on my wedding day someone has to represent me."

@Micky Ella said:

"Omo the best friend get strength Aswr my own go tell me make I commot am. She go even tell me say the man no fyn."

@Gabby added:

"Friends are rare but this particular lady is one in a million. I know I am not lucky in having friends but I know one day I will have a one that will stood with me like this lady did. Congrats mama."

Source: Legit.ng