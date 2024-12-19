A kind Nigerian man recently put a big smile on the face of a young man who rides bike on the road for a living

In a video, the good Samaritan offered to fill his tank with fuel free of charge and his reaction got netizens emotional

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

A heartwarming gesture by a kind-hearted Nigerian man has left a lasting impact on a young bike rider.

The generous stranger surprised the rider with fuel tank refill, bringing tears of joy to his eyes.

Man receives fuel from good Samaritan Photo credit: @kayboyzprank01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man surprises bike rider with fuel

In a touching video shared by @kayboyzprank01 on TikTok, the philanthropist's kindness was evident as he approached the bike rider with an unexpected offer.

Initially met with scepticism, the rider's emotions shifted from doubt to elation as the reality of the gift sank in.

"25 litres of fuel to any lucky stranger. I stopped a random bike man and offered to give him fuel. He didn't believe at first. He immediately rushedi down from his bike to hug me," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man gifts fuel to bike man

TikTok users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

Netizens praised the good Samaritan's selfless act, acknowledging the profound impact of his kindness.

@callme_m.kay said:

"I'm sure he didn't have the intention to give him all the kegs but because of the way he was appreciating made him give him all."

@Larrydox stitches said:

"All this people saying why give everything to one person, una no sabi Watin be grace. There’s a way you will appreciate someone they will give u more than they planned on giving you. May your helper locate."

@Amaraobezi Conrad said:

"You can never receive this amount of appreciation from any female you send even 1m to."

@Ray1 said:

"The bike man received multiple folds of blessing. That is how God moves when you praise and appreciate him."

@Ede Crown said:

"See how a full grown man is prostrating before a young guy for his kindness, may God provide for us all. Thank you bro for making him this happy. God bless you both."

@Sylvo added:

"What I learn in this comment section is no matter the amount of money good you do some people will still criticize and try to judge you so just do your thing and wait for no one opinion."

Watch the video below:

Lady gifts boyfriend 50 litres of fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a thoughtful Nigerian lady surprised her lover with 50 litres of fuel and N200,000 cash on his sign-out day.

The kind lady also showered him with other gifts, like shoes, to the admiration of other students around them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng