A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreak video recounting how she stopped her relocation plans from working

According to the lady, she was so in love with her boyfriend that she prayed against the study visa that her family was processing for her

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to relate to it

A Nigerian lady has shared her regrets over an action which she took in the past to protect her relationship.

She shared a video recounting her experience on TikTok and it quickly went viral, garnering lots of views and comments.

Lady recounts praying against study visa

According to the lady identified as @bgfly5 on TikTok, her family was processing a study visa for her to relocate to the UK, but she vehemently prayed secretly against it.

Speaking on her reason, she opened up about loving her boyfriend so much and wanting to stay back in Nigeria to be with him.

Just as she wanted, the travel plans did not work out, but now, she regrets praying against the relocation.

In her words:

"Back then when I was a mad girl. My family was processing study visa for me in the UK. Foolish me was praying against it just so I could be in Nigeria with my boyfriend. Boy wey dey beat me dey cheat on me steady. Travel plans no work o. Eyin yemi."

Reactions as lady prays against study visa

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Edith_Adjei1 said:

"I was praying they deny my visa. I got the visa and my brother didn’t give me my passport till I reach departure. I love my brother for that I am in Canada now feeling good."

@vee said:

"You were really mad."

@Skincare vendor in ilorin said:

"Ahhhh this one worse pass me wey feed man, main gf and his friends for a year."

@Get Sense stated:

"Why does TikTok read our minds tooo?I was thinking about when I got to travel and work in a country I denied it! My ex too told me that place isn’t good! Now he’s out the country on the same thing."

@Iremipoo--a said:

"Mind you, this is my first impression of you, even though this is the second video of you I’m watching today."

@chaaretea added:

"Guy hope say na Uk you post this thing so, if not e no go better for the boy ooo."

Source: Legit.ng