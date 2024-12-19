The Ooni of Ife has reacted to the stampede tragedy in Ibadan involving his ex-wife Queen Naomi

In a statement issued by the monarch’s spokesperson, the Ooni expressed solidarity with his former partner

The public statement went viral on social media and raised reactions from concerned Nigerians on the internet

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has finally broken his silence about the stampede that claimed the lives of children at the funfair organised by his ex-wife, Queen Silekunola Naomi.

On Thursday, December 19, 2024, the Yoruba monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare, issued a statement in which he stated that the Ooni expressed his sympathies over the tragedy.

It was earlier reported that 35 people lost their lives in the stampede that happened at the funfair’s venue, Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan and that the Ooni’s former wife, Queen Naomi, and other organisers had been taken in for questioning.

The statement reads in part:

“The House of Oduduwa extends its heartfelt sympathy to the government of Oyo state, the organisers; Agidigbo Radio owned by Oriyomi Hamzat, the Women in Need of Guidance and Support(WINGS) owned by a former queen at the Ooni’s Palace; Ms Naomi Silekunola Ogunseyi, the bereaved families of the young souls lost in the tragic incident in Ibadan yesterday. We share in the grief and pains that has engulfed the affected families. We pray that Olodumare grants them fortitude to bear this trying time.”

The Ooni showed solidarity with his former wife as it was explained that when Queen Naomi was still in the palace, she had organised similar events to take care of children to show her care.

“While at the Ile Oodua here as a queen, Miss Naomi Silekuola Ogunseyi demonstrated love and cares to the children of Ile-Ife through similar events which she executed passionately to give succour to children of indigent parents every December period like this.”

The Ooni pledged to contribute to the efforts dedicated to bringing solace to all those affected by the tragic event.

“The House of Oduduwa pledges to support all efforts aimed at bringing solace and healing to those affected by this devastating loss.

The House of Oduduwa calls for immediate actions to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future, emphasizing the need for rigorous adherence to safety standards and child welfare policies in educational institutions”, the statement reads.

Reactions as Ooni reacts to stampede at Queen Naomi’s funfair

Some Nigerians on social media shared their thoughts on the Ooni of Ife’s reaction to the tragedy at his former wife, Queen Naomi’s children funfair. Read their comments below:

Layomii2008:

“This is quite unfortunate she did it in good fate! I think people were too many due to the poverty level in the land she didn’t envisage the crowd, so safety measures were not enough 😢 God will see her through.”

Nightingale_cosmeticslagos:

“A king we stan.”

Ade4adenijis:

“This is what severe hunger and hardship cause. People don’t compromise to do anything where they see free means without considering the consequences on others. This should serve as a strong signal to people in power that the hardship is real. They should stop making budget for their own selfishness. May God grant the departed soul eternal rest and give their family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Beccah_oguns:

“😢😢😢😢wow.... I love this.”

Mohammedaminu135:

“May their gentle souls rest in peace.”

fridayjoseph55:

“Because of 5k children lost their lives something isn't right.”

Balo_ng:

“The level of hunger in Nigeria is alarming, imagine inviting children to funfair but the place was filled with adults.”

officialmaxwelllegacy:

“It’s caused by APC economy hardship in the country which has made hunger and wretched more miserable to the people of this country! TINUBU Government has failed me and millions of people as citizens of this country! And this Government is coming to an end in 2027! He must be voted out.”

Cool_dsn2023:

“Tinubu caused it.”

Seyi Makinde reacts as many children feared dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde expressed deep sorrow over the death of many children at the Ibadan funfair.

Makinde halted the event, deployed security and medical personnel, and secured the venue to prevent further harm.

The governor confirmed the detention of the event's organizers and reassured the public that all responsible parties would face justice after thorough investigations.

