Ibadan, Oyo state - The Oyo State Police Command has arrested Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ile-Ife, and seven others over a deadly stampede at a children’s carnival she organized.

The arrest was made in connection with a deadly stampede that occurred at the school during a children's carnival on Wednesday, December 18.

Police begin an investigation into tragic incident in Ibadan Photo credit: @PoliceNG

The tragic stampede occurred during a children's carnival organized by Silekunola at Islamic High School, resulting in the deaths of several children.

The incident has shocked the community, with investigations underway to determine the cause and responsibility for the chaos.

The police in a statement on Thursday, December 19, confirmed the arrest of Ooni's ex-wife, Naomi.

Police spokesperson Adewale Osifeso confirmed that the incident claimed 35 lives, with six minors critically injured.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Homic!de Section, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police overseeing the probe. Osifeso assured the public that justice will be served.

“Residents around the axis are advised not to panic as they would witness high level patrols and visible Police presence,” the police said.

Principal, others arrested by the Police

In addition to the arrest, a relative of Fasasi, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the principal was invited by the police around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday and detained upon arrival, Vanguard reported.

"He was invited around 4:00 p.m. yesterday, and he honoured the invitation. He has been detained since then at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Iyaganku," the relative said.

Makinde saddened by tragic incident in Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reacting to this sad development, Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, calling it a dark day for the state.

The governor commented on the issue in a statement shared via his official X handles, on Tuesday, December 18.

