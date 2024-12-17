A Nigerian man made an observation about Ademola Lookman’s attire and speech at the CAF Player Of The Year award

The man was happy that Lookman associated himself with Nigerian culture in his speech and attire

A lot more reactions have followed the award won by the Atalanta forward, who has been praised for his soccer skills

A Nigerian man expressed happiness when Ademola Lookman, who won the African Player of the Year award, showcased Nigerian culture.

Lookman was crowned the male player of the year in Africa by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Ademola Lookman wore agbada at CAF awards. Photo: @CAF_online

Since Lookman got the award, many Nigerians have taken to social media to express deep satisfaction.

Many of those reacting said the award was well deserved and they were proud of Lookman’s achievement.

They said Nigeria had not won the award since 1999 but has now won it back-to-back through Victor Osimhen in 2023 and Lookman in 2024.

Man hails Ademola’s Lookman’s speech and attire at CAF Awards

The man, Omojowo Gowon Ajosanmi, observed that though Lookman has been around English people, he still showcased Nigerian culture by wearing his agbada and speaking in the Yoruba language.

He noted that the traditional attire Lookman wore was as interesting as the Yoruba he spoke.

In a Facebook post, the man also noted that some persons were ashamed to speak Yoruba publicly.

His words:

“The Yoruba he spoke was as interesting to me, as his traditional Yoruba attire with a Nigerian identity as the award he won. Someone who has lived half his life where English is spoken still finds it so appropriate to speak the Yoruba language and associate himself with the culture, but one arowodaku from Ile oluji will be too ashamed to speak Yoruba. Congratulations to him.”

PSG reacts to Lookman’s win over Hakimi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Paris Saint Germain (PSG) had reacted to Ademola Lookman’s CAF Player of The Year award win over Achraf Hakimi.

After an exceptional year for the Super Eagles and Atalanta, the 27-year-old forward beat the PSG defender to the top prize.

Lookman was also the only African on this year’s men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist, finishing 14th overall and bagging a Globe Soccer Award nomination.

