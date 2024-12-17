Ademola Lookman clinched the 2024 Confederation of African Football Men’s Player of the Year prize

The Nigerian forward edged out fierce competition from Hakimi Achraf, Serhou Guirassy, amongst others to clinch the award

A video has shown how Hakimi reacted after Lookman was announced as the 2024 CAF Men’s POTY Award winner

The lead-up to the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards was largely dominated by the topic of who would win the Men’s Player of the Year prize.

Predictions and debates were rife, with African football stakeholders voicing their preferences and sentiments for the five nominees in contention.

Days before the CAF Awards gala, reports of leaked results suggesting Hakimi Achraf as the winner began circulating, further fueling speculation.

However, CAF ultimately crowned Ademola Lookman as the 2024 Men’s Player of the Year. Since the announcement, conversations have centred on Hakimi's reaction, especially as the Paris Saint-Germain defender had addressed the media amidst rumours suggesting him as the likely winner.

Amid the ongoing discussions, footage has surfaced showing how Hakimi reacted to losing the award to Lookman.

How Hakimi reacted to losing CAF POTY award

In a video shared by CAF on social media, the former Real Madrid star was surprisingly the first to congratulate Lookman following the announcement of his victory.

The 26-year-old, dressed in a suit, extended his arm to congratulate the Atalanta forward on winning the prestigious prize.

Hakimi, unfortunately, has yet to find success at the CAF Awards. It’s worth recalling that in 2023, despite his impressive form, he finished behind Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen in the final standings.

Nonetheless, the Moroccan defender will likely focus on maintaining his stellar form and remain hopeful that one day his outstanding career will be crowned with a well-deserved accolade like the CAF Player of the Year award.

Ivorian forward blasts CAF

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Ivorian forward, Karim Konaté, criticised CAF after missing out on the Men’s Young Player of the Year award.

The RB Salzburg forward took to social media, sharing a post on his Instagram story to call out the continent’s football governing body.

Konaté lost the award to Senegal’s Lamine Camara despite playing a key role in Ivory Coast’s triumph at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

