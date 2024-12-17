A Nigerian man said if Ademola Lookman had played for the English National team, he might not have won the POTY

Ademola Lookman was named the best player in Africa by the Confederation of African Football (CAF)

Many Nigerians have gone online to express their views after the Atlanta player got the coveted prize

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is trending online after winning the CAF Player of the Year award.

Nigerians are sharing their views on the award, and many of them say Lookman deserved it.

The man said Lookman might not have won if he played for the English national team. Photo credit: X/CAF Online and Getty Images/Image Photo Agency.

In a post, X user @iSlimfit said if Lookman had chosen to play for the English national team, he might not have emerged as the POTY.

Lookman was born in London to Nigerian parents but chose to represent Nigeria.

@iSlimfit wrote on X:

"Ademola Lookman might not have attained this holy grail of African football had he chosen to play for England. In life, at crossroads, may we make decisions that align with our God-ordained destiny."

See the post below:

Reactions as Lookman becomes POTY

@mayowacrown said:

"Oh yes. Amen. Nothing like home sha. May we not throw away our home (and blood) cos of temporary gain."

@AsotunT said:

"Yet he might have surpassed it as well. It is a two-way thing. There are levels to Glory."

@VikSagEmma said:

"This is so true, he also understands this! I pray we make the right decisions."

@Shawnifee said:

"Our African player of the year! Very well deserved!"

@gwaniforlife said:

"Ademola Lookman appeared at the African Best Player event yesterday dressed elegantly in Yoruba attire, showcasing his cultural pride. He impressed the audience by speaking fluent Yoruba, without making any derogatory statements about other Nigerian tribes."

@Asakemijimi said:

"Nigeria leads, others follow. Congratulations to Ademola Lookman, Omo Yoruba Atalanta.

@grovemaster72 said:

"I truly love what he did; he made sure at the moment of his glory, he showcased his roots; congratulations to him."

Lookman embraces his father

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Ademola Lookman shared his joy with his family at the CAF awards.

The Atalanta forward was spotted having a warm embrace with his father.

The video attracted many emotional reactions from fans online.

