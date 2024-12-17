Paris Saint-Germain has reacted to Ademola Lookman claiming the CAF Player of the Year award over Achraf Hakimi

The Moroccan defender was one of five contestants for the prestigious individual honour at the CAF Awards

Hakimi was the home favourite to win the award and arrived at the venue with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain has broken its silence on Ademola Lookman’s victory at the CAF Awards after the Nigerian winger was named Men’s Player of the Year ahead of Achraf Hakimi.

The 27-year-old forward beat the PSG defender to the top prize after an exceptional year for the Super Eagles and Atalanta, winning the Africa Cup of Nations silver medal and the UEFA Europa League.

Ademola Lookman was crowned as CAF Men's Player of the Year winner, defeating Hakimi and three others to the prestigious award. Photo credit: @CAF_Online

According to the BBC, Lookman was also the only African on this year's men's Ballon d'Or shortlist, finishing 14th overall, while also bagging a Globe Soccer Award nomination.

The Nigerian forward has had a phenomenal year, becoming the first man to score a hat-trick in the Europa League final and also being named the CAF Best XI alongside Hakimi.

The winners at the CAF Awards are voted for by a panel of experts which includes members of Caf's technical committee plus African media professionals, players, and coaches.

PSG reacts to Hakimi’s defeat at CAF Awards

Meanwhile, PSG has celebrated Hakimi despite the Moroccan defender losing the prestigious Men’s Player of the Year award to Lookman in spite of being one of the favourites.

The Moroccan defender had sparked rumours of a potential win as he arrived at the venue of the award ceremony with the French club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Hakimi has been one of PSG’s standout players this season, scoring three goals in 18 appearances for the Parisians.

Ekong congratulates Lookman after CAF Awards win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that William Troost-Ekong was among the first persons to congratulate Lookman on his Men’s Player of the Year award win at the CAF Awards.

The Super Eagles captain maintained Lookman was the most deserving of the award of all the shortlisted candidates as he extolled the Atalanta forward for his impressive victory.

Lookman became the sixth Nigerian to win the prestigious award and succeeds national teammate Victor Osimhen who won the gong in 2023.

