A Nigerian man who participated in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited recruitment exercise in 2019 has shared what he went through

The man, who said he was poor then but had high hopes, recalled passing the test and being invited for an interview in Abuja

According to him, he rallied around to raise money for his flight to Abuja and shared what happened when he got to Nigeria's capital

A data professional, @capt_jayy, has opened up about his experience when he applied for the NNPC Limited job vacancies in 2019.

In tweets on X, the man said he aced the NNPC Limited test after applying and was invited to Abuja for an interview.

@capt_jayy said he rallied around to raise money for his flight to Abuja as he was poor then. When he got to Abuja, he did not make the final cut.

"I remember this 2019 NNPC recruitment like yesterday. I also applied, scaled the test and was invited for an interview in Abuja.

"Rallied round for flight money as I was poor but I had high hopes. I flew to Abuja for the interview but unfortunately, I didn’t make the final cut 🫠," he tweeted.

Continuing his story, the man said he later got a better job than what he applied for at NNPC Limited.

"Did I regret the whole thing? Hell no because few months down the line, I got a job that ended up giving me the experience/exposure to later land an even better job than the NNPC one."

The man shared his experience in response to another man's NNPC Limited recruitment story, which was also triggered by the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Reactions trail ex-NNPC Limited job applicant's story

@haassaan___ said:

"How was the interview like?

"What questions were you asked?"

@Forklon_z said:

"Wow wasn't expecting this second part.

"Congrats sir... I tap from your grace 🥹🙏🤲."

