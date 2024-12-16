Social media users took note of actress Ini Edo's reaction to Toyin Abraham's comments about Bimbo Ademoye

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the movie actress exposed her junior colleague's achievement and asked that it be posted on social media

Ini Edo's reaction and comment to Toyin Abraham's speech is now trending on social media, as many shared their takes

Nigerian actress Ini Edo's reaction to Toyin Abraham's comments about Bimbo Ademoye is now trending on social media.

Recall that Nigerian social media users expressed displeasure over what Toyin Abraham said about Bimbo Ademoye at her movie premiere. While addressing the crowd, Toyin chipped in that Bimbo Ademoye had just bought a house and car - the latest Benz, and that she was hiding.

Fans discuss Ini Edo's expression after Toyin Abraham exposed Bimbo Ademoye. Credit: @iniedo, @toyin_abraham, @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

This comment did not sit well with many, including Ini Edo, who tugged at her outfit from behind and asked who sent her to announce such a thing.

However, while Ini's reaction and facial expression should not have been obvious, they began to make the rounds on social media, as many praised her for checking Toyin Abraham.

Watch the clip here:

Ini Edo's reaction sparks comments online

Read some thoughts below:

@dee_toria:

"Who asked her."

@ojayyy__:

"Friends like Ini Edo are the kind of friends I keep. If I didn’t share it myself, don’t help me share it. Privacy is everything."

@justme_chioma_:

"The one wey Fıre Lord Asiwaju tell you, you no tell us o. Na the one wey them no send you, you dey talk. Mtchew."

@capry_sunn:

"😂😂 In words she's like “Ahhh cho cho cho, who send you?"

@boots.and.more:

"That “who sent you” was so personal 😂 and it came in at the right time."

@tianareginald:

"The one we've asked you to tell us you haven't told us. It's the one they didn't send you to announce that you're announcing."

@prankhottiee:

"If they didn’t announce their success to the public please respect their decision."

@mr.dre0:

"Until them ask am to talk wetin Tinubu tell am, she go start to cry..elejo ofo!"

Toyin Abraham's husband's transformation trends

Legit.ng previously reported that internet users were discussing Kolawole Ajeyemi, Toyin Abraham's husband's transformation.

The movie Seven Doors by Femi Adebayo left a lasting impact on those who have seen it, especially Kola Ajeyemi's transformation.

The viral video of the epic creativity has now sparked tons of social media reactions, as many acclimate him for playing such a fantastic role.

