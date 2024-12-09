"LISA": Nigerian Couple Get House with Big Garden in UK Within 3 Years of Relocating Abroad
- A Nigerian couple who bought a house in the UK went online to celebrate their success with TikTokers
- One of the married lovers said that the house purchase happened within three years of relocating to the UK
- Responding to one of the several comments on their house video, the woman said that it took a lot of discipline to get the house
A Nigerian couple who relocated to the UK shared their success story as they acquired their first home.
The wife shared a clip of the house, which they bought within three years of moving to the UK.
LISA: Getting home in UK
At the beginning of the couple's viral video, they posed with their kid in front of the beautiful house.
They gave people a tour of the house's interior, showing how clean the rooms, kitchen, and toilets were. Their water closet still had a sticker on it.
Their kitchen looked very modern with their cabinet, smoke sucker, and induction cookers. The home also had a space for a garden.
The woman (@tosin_light) asked one of her followers if they used LISA (Lifetime Individual Savings Account) for their home ownership. @tosin_light shared the video.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
preciousngdarl said:
"The area looks familiar. I’m following you just incase."
prechilala said:
"Awwww a kingsville, congratulations."
The woman replied:
"Favorite style of house tbh. The potential is a lot."
Mezico said:
"Congratulations.We’re getting our own keys this week. Brand new house. Am only 2 years here but God did for us."
The woman asked:
"So happy for you. Did you utilize your LISA?"
Esegboria said:
"Congratulations…manifesting this 2025."
DebbieKay486 said:
"Congratulations dear. Me na hybrid car of 19k I won buy , I’m so unserious."
Mamafiffy said:
"Garden so big, congratulations."
The homeowner replied:
"The garden was one of the selling point tbh."
A Day with Leo said:
"Congratulations to you and yours. It takes discipline and intentional couple to achieve this within such timeframe. God will continue to uphold your home."
The woman added:
"It takes a lot of discipline and most people don’t know or even talk about that part."
Couple with good credit score
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian couple with a good credit score got their house after relocating to the UK
They had a simple housewarming without much fanfare. The couple with their kid loved the new home.
