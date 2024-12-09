A Nigerian couple who bought a house in the UK went online to celebrate their success with TikTokers

One of the married lovers said that the house purchase happened within three years of relocating to the UK

Responding to one of the several comments on their house video, the woman said that it took a lot of discipline to get the house

A Nigerian couple who relocated to the UK shared their success story as they acquired their first home.

The wife shared a clip of the house, which they bought within three years of moving to the UK.

The couple posed in front of their new home. Photo source: @tosin_light

LISA: Getting home in UK

At the beginning of the couple's viral video, they posed with their kid in front of the beautiful house.

They gave people a tour of the house's interior, showing how clean the rooms, kitchen, and toilets were. Their water closet still had a sticker on it.

Their kitchen looked very modern with their cabinet, smoke sucker, and induction cookers. The home also had a space for a garden.

The woman (@tosin_light) asked one of her followers if they used LISA (Lifetime Individual Savings Account) for their home ownership. @tosin_light shared the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

preciousngdarl said:

"The area looks familiar. I’m following you just incase."

prechilala said:

"Awwww a kingsville, congratulations."

The woman replied:

"Favorite style of house tbh. The potential is a lot."

Mezico said:

"Congratulations.We’re getting our own keys this week. Brand new house. Am only 2 years here but God did for us."

The woman asked:

"So happy for you. Did you utilize your LISA?"

Esegboria said:

"Congratulations…manifesting this 2025."

DebbieKay486 said:

"Congratulations dear. Me na hybrid car of 19k I won buy , I’m so unserious."

Mamafiffy said:

"Garden so big, congratulations."

The homeowner replied:

"The garden was one of the selling point tbh."

A Day with Leo said:

"Congratulations to you and yours. It takes discipline and intentional couple to achieve this within such timeframe. God will continue to uphold your home."

The woman added:

"It takes a lot of discipline and most people don’t know or even talk about that part."

Couple with good credit score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another Nigerian couple with a good credit score got their house after relocating to the UK

They had a simple housewarming without much fanfare. The couple with their kid loved the new home.

