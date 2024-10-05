A Nigerian student who is schooling in Canada has revealed that he had to work multiple jobs to make ends meet

In a video on TikTok, the student filmed himself as a cleaner, a builder and a hairstylist in Canada

Many people who came across the video on TikTok commended the young man for his hard work and prayed for him

A young Nigerian student in Canada has opened up about the multiple jobs he is engaged in.

The young man revealed that he worked as a cleaner, a builder and a hairstylist in Canada.

Young Nigerian student in Canada works as cleaner, builder, and hairstylist. Photo: @buga_nurse

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @buga_nurse on TikTok, the young man shared his struggles as an international student in Canada.

Student works multiple jobs in Canada

A part of the clip shows him packing dirt from the side of the road.

The young man was working on a building site in another part of the clip.

The young man also filmed himself working as a hairstylist in the video.

He captioned the video:

“Life of a hustling int’l student in Canada.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as student works multiple shifts

@Hair god said:

"You’re so hardworking. May God grant all your heart desires. sending you love."

@Iyanuoluwa|| Content Creator said:

"God is with you every step of the way."

@Tiaraoluwaleyi said:

"And someone will say he sent me only 10k"

@Tèmì said:

"This guy is soo real."

@Arolegold Alaga said:

"Once you’re determined even in chaos you will always have reason to smile. Sending you warm hug."

@Izk Who said:

"Keep up the good work bro."

@Amarachi success

"U are really hard working my nurse my mentor."

