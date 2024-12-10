A Nigerian man shared the story of a classmate who had to repeat two classes when they were in secondary school

Alex Oluwatobi said his friend repeated JSS2 and SS2 because he failed the promotional examinations in those classes

However, Alex said the man later shook off the failure and has now become a lecturer at a Canadian University

A Nigerian man shared the story of a friend who later became a lecturer abroad despite repeating cases in secondary school.

According to Alex Oluwatobi, the man in question was his classmate when they were in secondary school.

The man said his friend repeated JSS2 and SS2 but later made it. Photo credit: Getty Images/Andresr and Aaron Foster.

Source: Getty Images

Alex said his classmate repeated JSS2 and also repeated SS2 because he failed the promotional examinations.

Alex said the man would later gain admission into the University of Lagos before him.

He said:

"But my guy finished a year after me and made his SSCE and JAMB once and got into University of Lagos. By the time I gained admission in 2009/10, he was about to enter 300level. We are still very much in touch till this day, he’s a lecturer in one of the Universities in Canada.

"You need to see the genuine happiness on my face and in my heart the day he got his lecturing job (research assistant) in Canada. No iota of jealousy and envy coz I know say if e soft for anyone within my circle, e mean say God dey my circle. Your destiny and your friend’s own no be the same. If it does not happen for you now no means say e no go happen again. No hurry in life, e go reach your turn, Just be patient and celebrate other’s achievement."

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares story of his friend

@mummyk01 said:

"My 12 years old is struggling with mathematics, I want her to repeat JSS 2."

@Sanchiox said:

"Retaking a class is not a reflection of a student's intelligence; rather, it can be an opportunity for growth and a chance to fully unlock their potential."

Source: Legit.ng