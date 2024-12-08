A lady has recounted how she went the extra mile to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday only to get a text message in return

In a video, the lady said she had gone to Seme border to buy chicken and other ingredients to make his birthday a special one

Social media users who came across the hilarious video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A lady has expressed regrets over her extraordinary efforts to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday years ago.

In a funny video, she recounted how she went to great lengths to make the day special, only to receive a text message in return.

Lady steals from mum to celebrate boyfriend

The video, shared on TikTok by @hello.paparazzi1, revealed the lady's elaborate plans, which included traveling to the Seme border to purchase chicken and other ingredients.

She also admitted to using her entire salary and even stealing from her mother to fund the celebrations.

However, during her birthday, her boyfriend's behaviour was unfortunately less enthusiastic.

The lady revealed that she only received a text message from him on her birthday, where he expressed regret at being unable to buy her gifts, promising to do better the following year.

In her words :

"Back then when I was a madd girl I gathered my salary also stole from my mother, went to Seme border to buy chicken and other ingredients to celebrate my boyfriend's birthday in Igbesa poly.

"I paid for our outfits, still chop beating on top o. All I got from him for my birthday was a text in the afternoon of my birthday saying "I wish I could buy things for you, but via your understanding. I will do better next year."

Reactions as lady shares experience with boyfriend

The lady's experience sparked a wave of empathy and nostalgia among TikTok users, many of whom shared their stories of unrequited romantic efforts.

@I’m me said:

"So the medicine for headache goes to the stomach to do what?"

@TolaTechy said:

"Na me be the boyfriend na because I no get. I don get now Oya send aza."

@Nelonwa said:

"You people make me realize that I have never and will never love like this. I like myself too much to be doing rubbish all for a man that might leave me."

@Destiny Christoph895 said:

"You went to ogitech???? I used to wonder how you guys date boys there till I finished I didn't even try it."

@Skincare vendor in ilorin said:

"I don’t know if this one worse pass me wey feed and sponsor a man his main gf and friends for a year."

@OFURE/UFUOMA~Syd4short added:

"Janet ! Janet ! Janet. How many times I call you. Haaaaa I listen and I judge you."

Watch the video below:

