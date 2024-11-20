A Nigerian youth has revealed on social media that he has spent N490k credited to his OPay account by mistake

Two weeks after the mistake transaction was made, the owner of the money reached out to him, making threats should he not do a refund

The young man posted his chats with the owner of the N490k as he vowed not to refund it, daring the person to make good his threats

A young man, @welovecourage6, has vowed not to do a refund after spending N490k that was mistakenly sent to his OPay account.

@welovecourage6 displayed the transaction receipt on TikTok along with his chats with the owner of the money.

@welovecourage6 revealed that the owner of the money contacted him after two weeks and demanded he did a refund.

The young man replied that he had spent the money, causing the owner to threaten him.

Unmoved, he dared the owner to make good his threats, maintaining that he won't return the N490k.

The incident has sparked reactions online, with many faulting the owner of the money for his manner of approach.

Nigerians react to the mistake OPay transaction

Adextorial said:

"I remembered when I sent my house rent to my landlord earlier and we didn't see for me to tell him. baba don spend money lavishly before e know say na from me. he was pained."

ADEBARE OLUWABUNMI HAPINESS♥️ said:

"He no sabi talk but please refund him or give him date God bless u as you do so🙏🏻🤲 stuffs like this Dey block blessing ni I Dey also return money send to me by mistake."

Dias hair said:

"It’s the fact that he’s even threatening you 😂.. person wey suppose Dey beg."

4eyes said:

"Go give police the 490k and complain sey you no know na k!snapper and he is still scaring you Wallahi na 300k police go give am after they don stress his life😂 Sheyb he no get manner…"

OlobaPlutox said:

"Lack of approach ,abi how I go put the English."

somtochukwu said:

"This kind thing don happen to me oo🤣🤣 omo fear no gree me. after two days i got a message from the guy but his manner of approach was rated."

