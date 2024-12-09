A Nigerian lady who's working in the United Kingdom has shared a video showing the cold weather condition over there

In the video, the lady revealed that she refused to cancel her shift at work despite the unfavourable weather condition

Social media users who came across the intriguing video on TikTok stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom recently took to social media to share her experience braving the harsh winter weather.

Despite the unfavourable conditions, the lady refused to let the weather get in the way of her work commitments.

Lady braves snow to work in UK

The lady identified @bigmaybs on TikTok, shared a video of herself trudging through the snow on her way to work.

Her dedication to her job impressed users, as she revealed that she couldn't bring herself to cancel her shift, despite the harsh weather.

According to her, she was being paid £23 (N4,000) by the agency to work during the shift assigned to her.

"POV: UK weather right now but I can't cancel that £23 per hour agency shift. Did you cancel your shift because of the weather?" she said.

Reactions trail experience of UK-based lady

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending clip.

@Ameers reacted:

"Which agency is that paying £23. Rescue me please."

@london_mobilebraider said:

"È come be like say no be the same uk we dey. Abi London is not part of UK ni."

@Golden Presh said:

"I cried yesterday night. I was going home nd it’s snowing. I feel like they are pouring me stones from heaven."

@HANNY said:

"This is me earlier today hand frozen even with the gloves I almost cried first bus cancel ,second one delayed me ke I can not come and die I booked Uber straight."

@Gabriela Nicole commented:

"I can relate but only thing I do in my type of agency work is talking, I don’t do anything physical and no long shifts."

@Its_Retta said:

"I was in the same shoe last week .uk will make you calculate your income before you go for the shift."

@chika igue added:

"That was how i failed on the road yesterday and hit my head on the floor. it was God that saved me. i don't know where i was again dor 10 to 15 mins."

