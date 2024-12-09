A graduate from Pan-Atlantic University, Izevbizua Stephanie, bagged a first class in Economics

She shared a video from her convocation ceremony as she shared her testimony and expressed gratitude

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement

A young lady, Izevbizua Stephanie, celebrated her graduation from Pan-Atlantic University.

She graduated from the private university with a first-class in Economics.

In a post by @_eseoheee on TikTok, the graduate shared a video from her convocation ceremony and her testimony.

She appreciated God for her success and spoke on her four-year journey.

Stephanie said:

“B.Sc Economics. First Class Graduate. A Wonderful God. In 2020, I heard this song for the first time and the Holyspirit said that’s my testimony. 4 years later, my God did not fail—he has never failed.

“Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Love God. Thank you dear Father, my testimony today is, MY GOD DID NOT FAIL!!! that’s my story always and forever!”

Reactions as Pan-Atlantic University graduate bags first class in Economics

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

@odun.docx said:

"Love your outfit. congratulations."

@Oluwanifesimi said:

"Congratulationssss pretty girl."

@Christabel Emem-Obong said:

"Congratulations bae. You looked so beautiful!"

