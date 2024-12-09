The best-graduating student of Pan-Atlantic University, Oluwatomilola Adeniran, bagged a CGPA of 4.98

His inspiring valedictory speech during the school’s convocation ceremony went viral on social media

Many who came across the video celebrated and applauded the young man for his achievements

A young man, Oluwatomilola Adeniran, wowed many with his Valedictory speech as the best graduating student of Pan-Atlantic University.

He graduated from the private university with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98.

In a video on his TikTok page, @modoluwamuade, the young man shared an excerpt from his valedictory speech at the convocation ceremony.

The video, which gathered over 1 million views, showed the brilliant man on stage inspiring his fellow graduates at the ceremony.

He summarised his speech with the words “Do it afraid”, as he encouraged many with his interesting speech.

Adeniran captioned the video:

“Here's an excerpt from my valedictory speech to the Class of 2024. It's an idea that changed my life when I heard it & I hope it does the same for you!”

Watch the inspiring speech below:

Reactions trail PAU’s best graduating student’s valedictory speech

Many who came across the video applauded the young man for his achievements and celebrated him for his speech.

@Ify’s fragrance finds said:

"Do it afraid. He speaks so well and his speech isn’t boring."

@Drew The Model said:

"The aura of this speech is unmatched."

@The Pretty Tiktoker said:

"I Wrote my final MBBS Exam on Wednesday scared in my head, calm in my heart. God reminded me of everything I needed to know. Thursday, results came out & I was declared qualified to be a Doctor."

@Mimisola said:

"The best speech I've ever listened to. WE DO IT AFRAID!!!!"

Chosen member emerges UNIBEN’s best graduating student

In a related story, Alleh James, a Petroleum Engineering graduate, has emerged as the University of Benin’s overall best graduating student.

Alleh, who broke a record with his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), is also a Lords Chosen Charismatic Renewal Church member.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and applauded him for his academic achievement.

