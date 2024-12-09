Pan-Atlantic University Best Graduating Student Gets 4.98 CGPA, His Valedictory Speech Goes Viral
- The best-graduating student of Pan-Atlantic University, Oluwatomilola Adeniran, bagged a CGPA of 4.98
- His inspiring valedictory speech during the school’s convocation ceremony went viral on social media
- Many who came across the video celebrated and applauded the young man for his achievements
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A young man, Oluwatomilola Adeniran, wowed many with his Valedictory speech as the best graduating student of Pan-Atlantic University.
He graduated from the private university with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98.
In a video on his TikTok page, @modoluwamuade, the young man shared an excerpt from his valedictory speech at the convocation ceremony.
The video, which gathered over 1 million views, showed the brilliant man on stage inspiring his fellow graduates at the ceremony.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He summarised his speech with the words “Do it afraid”, as he encouraged many with his interesting speech.
Adeniran captioned the video:
“Here's an excerpt from my valedictory speech to the Class of 2024. It's an idea that changed my life when I heard it & I hope it does the same for you!”
Watch the inspiring speech below:
Reactions trail PAU’s best graduating student’s valedictory speech
Many who came across the video applauded the young man for his achievements and celebrated him for his speech.
Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions:
@Ify’s fragrance finds said:
"Do it afraid. He speaks so well and his speech isn’t boring."
@Drew The Model said:
"The aura of this speech is unmatched."
@The Pretty Tiktoker said:
"I Wrote my final MBBS Exam on Wednesday scared in my head, calm in my heart. God reminded me of everything I needed to know. Thursday, results came out & I was declared qualified to be a Doctor."
@Mimisola said:
"The best speech I've ever listened to. WE DO IT AFRAID!!!!"
Read more related stories on university graduates
- Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Shows Off Certificate and Medal
- UniIorin Law Graduate Bags First Class, Emerges Best Student In Department
- Afe Babalola University Law Graduate Bags First Class, Receives Over N5 Million
Chosen member emerges UNIBEN’s best graduating student
In a related story, Alleh James, a Petroleum Engineering graduate, has emerged as the University of Benin’s overall best graduating student.
Alleh, who broke a record with his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), is also a Lords Chosen Charismatic Renewal Church member.
Many who came across the post congratulated the man and applauded him for his academic achievement.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng