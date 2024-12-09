Global site navigation

Local editions

Pan-Atlantic University Best Graduating Student Gets 4.98 CGPA, His Valedictory Speech Goes Viral
People

Pan-Atlantic University Best Graduating Student Gets 4.98 CGPA, His Valedictory Speech Goes Viral

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • The best-graduating student of Pan-Atlantic University, Oluwatomilola Adeniran, bagged a CGPA of 4.98
  • His inspiring valedictory speech during the school’s convocation ceremony went viral on social media
  • Many who came across the video celebrated and applauded the young man for his achievements

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

A young man, Oluwatomilola Adeniran, wowed many with his Valedictory speech as the best graduating student of Pan-Atlantic University.

He graduated from the private university with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.98.

Pan-Atlantic University best graduating student gives inspiring valedictory speech at the 2024 convocation ceremony
Best graduating student inspires graduates with valedictory speech. Photo: @modoluwamuade
Source: TikTok

In a video on his TikTok page, @modoluwamuade, the young man shared an excerpt from his valedictory speech at the convocation ceremony.

The video, which gathered over 1 million views, showed the brilliant man on stage inspiring his fellow graduates at the ceremony.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

He summarised his speech with the words “Do it afraid”, as he encouraged many with his interesting speech.

Adeniran captioned the video:

“Here's an excerpt from my valedictory speech to the Class of 2024. It's an idea that changed my life when I heard it & I hope it does the same for you!”

Read also

Ajayi Crowther University graduate with 4.93 CGPA emerges school’s best graduating female student

Watch the inspiring speech below:

Reactions trail PAU’s best graduating student’s valedictory speech

Many who came across the video applauded the young man for his achievements and celebrated him for his speech.

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions:

@Ify’s fragrance finds said:

"Do it afraid. He speaks so well and his speech isn’t boring."

@Drew The Model said:

"The aura of this speech is unmatched."

@The Pretty Tiktoker said:

"I Wrote my final MBBS Exam on Wednesday scared in my head, calm in my heart. God reminded me of everything I needed to know. Thursday, results came out & I was declared qualified to be a Doctor."

@Mimisola said:

"The best speech I've ever listened to. WE DO IT AFRAID!!!!"

Read more related stories on university graduates

Read also

Lead City University graduate bags first class, his mother kneels and cries in emotional video

Chosen member emerges UNIBEN’s best graduating student

In a related story, Alleh James, a Petroleum Engineering graduate, has emerged as the University of Benin’s overall best graduating student.

Alleh, who broke a record with his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), is also a Lords Chosen Charismatic Renewal Church member.

Many who came across the post congratulated the man and applauded him for his academic achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Hot: