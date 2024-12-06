Pastor E.A Adeboye's son, Leke, shared a post on his Instagram handle, and the post caught the attention of netizens

Son of Pastor E.A Adeboye, Leke, shared a post that caught netizens' attention.

He was talking about women who pray with pastor Jerry Eze and Bolaji.

Leke Adeboye said he was greeting women who do morning prayers with Pastor Jerry but were not on speaking terms with their husbands.

Leke said he was sending morning greetings to women who pray with the two pastors but still keep malice.

He said his greeting was for women who pray with pastors Jerry and Bolaji but who do not speak to with their husbands, fathers, and their fellow sisters.

He wrote:

"Good morning to all the women who are doing night and early morning prayers with pastors Jerry/Bolaji but not speaking with their husbands, fathers, and even their fellow sisters. Happy Congress, Happy Shiloh, and Happy Experience 2024 to you all in JESUS' name. May we not all pray and worship in vain."

Reactions to Pastor Leke Adeboye's post

@Alexandaaahh asked:

"Why should he put pastor Jerry's name there?"

@sanyaa011 said:

"So if person no speak with husband or wife prayer or worship go be in vain."

@Stud_Galaxy said:

"Pastor Adeboye’s sons steadily doing everything to tarnish their dad’s image smh."

@VictorIkemefune said:

"So if a woman & her husband had a misunderstanding, they should not pray again as usual. Nawa for una ooooooh."

@FansonPrecious said:

"The table don too heavy, e go soon break because plenty women are on it."

Adeboye issues an apology

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor E.A Adeboye issued an apology over a sermon he preached in the past.

The man of God has once preached that anyone who didn't pay tithe would not make heaven.

But in the apology, he stated that he was wrong and that what he said was not in the Bible.

