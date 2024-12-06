Leke Adeboye Shades Women Attending Jerry Eze, Bolaji Idowu's Prayers But Keep Malice: "Hit so Deep"
- Leke Adeboye has shown his grievance to women who are fond of jumping from one prayer to another
- In a post on social media, he said that those women jump from Pastor Jerry Eze and Pastor Bolaji Idowu's prayer altar everyday
- He questioned their character and the kind of attitude they show towards their husbands, other women and family members
Leke Adeboye, son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has slammed women, who jump from one prayer altar to the other.
The clergy in his post first greeted all the women and said that some of them move from the prayer altar of Pastor Jerry Eze to that of the cleric recently accused of fraud.
He disclosed that such women keep malice with husbands, other women, their fathers and even other women.
Leke Adeboye prays for women
Also in his post, Adeboye prayed that the efforts, vigils, and prayers of such women will not be in vain.
The clergy wished them a happy Holy Ghost Congress and happy Shiloh programme.
Recall that this is not the first time that Adeboye will be slamming women for their attitude despite being called Christians.
He once said slammed a lady, who said her father was responsible for her flamboyant lifestyle.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Leke Adeboye's post.
Reactions have trailed the post made by the clergy. Here are some of the comments below:
@rosadskincare:
"True words! But, it is both ways."
@nursecoachola:
"Good morning ooo to everyone paying for prayers."
@oluwaniyiibukunoluwa:
“Let Him without sin be the first to cast a stone and I hope this post is as innocent at its convener. let love lead. Love covers all sins."
@toksgoodies:
"A little touch of spiritual vawulence."
@blessed_tomilola:
"Good morning to men who are joining NSPPD and NLP but cheating and keeping malice with their wives. Happy prayer o."
@nekkylucy.ikpi:
"And the men nko Pastor."
@emmanuelopawoye:
"It is finished."
@hipaded:
"Nah, this hits deep."
@quiin_hesta:
"Good morning to everyone doing night/early morning prayers with Pastor Jerry and Pastor Bolaji but end up stabbing their friends in the back. God sees you in 6D. "
TD Jakes speaks about his health
Legit.ng had reported that the clergy had opened up about the ugly situation he faced while he was preaching in church.
TD Jakes had suddenly developed a health problem while in church, and he was rushed out of the service.
In his new video, he thanked God for keeping him and said he does not have a stroke.
.
