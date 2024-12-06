A Nigerian lady who is based in Canada listed what she enjoyed after her relocation from her country

In a TikTok video, she responded to someone who trolled her for travelling to Canada and listed her benefits

A Nigerian woman shared what she had gained since her relocation to Canada.

In a video, she listed the benefits of relocating to Canada after someone trolled her for being a “second-hand citizen”.

In the video shared by @hrm_deronke on TikTok, the lady said she didn’t have to queue for fuel since she relocated to Canada.

She also said she had access to amenities and her fundamental human rights.

She said:

“Proud second hand citizen of Canada. At least I no dey queue to buy fuel. They don’t also deprive me of basic amenities and I have not been deprived of fundamental human rights.”

Reactions as lady lists benefits of relocation to Canada

Many who came across the post shared their opinion after she shared the benefits of relocating to Canada.

@ozioma_electronics said:

"But honestly I can’t japa cos people Dey make am for naija abroad go be for vacation."

@Honey_Williams said:

"Enu po!! Make she run am if e easy. Up second citizen."

@JANE said:

"To Dey Canada sef na flex come dey this Toronto na biggest flex."

@Benroyal said:

"Let them know Nepa no day do you anyhow and generator sound no day disturb you."

