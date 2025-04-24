An Italian cardinal, who was convicted of fraud and embezzlement of funds, has claimed that he should take part in the conclave

Despite being named a non-elector, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu noted that he should participate in the selection of a new Pope

The cardinal was convicted in 2023 after being ordered by the Pope to resign, after which he appealed

As activities gear up for Pope Francis’ burial, an Italian cardinal, Giovanni Angelo Becciu, has cried out about his exclusion from electing the new pope.

The cardinal, convicted of financial crimes by the Vatican, claimed he could participate in the forthcoming conclave despite being listed as a “non-elector.”

Becciu received a five‑and‑a‑half‑year prison sentence in 2023 after he was convicted of fraud and embezzlement, making him the first cardinal ever convicted by the Vatican’s criminal court

Although he has consistently denied wrongdoing and filed an appeal, the conviction remains in force while his case is under review, and he continues to reside in a Vatican apartment amid the appeal process.

Convicted cardinal demands participation in conclave

As plans are ongoing for the conclave, the Holy See Press Office listed Becciu as a “non-elector,” CNN reports.

He, however, found that the exclusion was neither formally communicated nor demanded in writing.

In response, the cardinal told a Sardinian newspaper on Tuesday:

“There was no explicit will to exclude me from the conclave nor a request for my explicit renunciation in writing.”

Why was Cardinal Becciu convicted of fraud?

Becciu, who was once a powerful figure in the Vatican, was ordered by Pope Francis to relinquish his rights and privileges in 2020 amid a financial scandal.

The financial scandal was linked to a failed London property investment that cost the Holy See tens of millions of dollars.

The Sardinian cardinal previously held the position of “sostituto” (“substitute”) in the Holy See’s Secretariat of State, where he could walk in to see the pope.

Becciu was later moved to a position where he ran the saint-making department of the Vatican.

Is Cardinal Becciu eligible to participate in election of new pope?

Since cardinals over 80 cannot vote, Becciu, who is 76, remained eligible when it comes to age.

However, the final determination on his participation rests with the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re, and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who will preside over the Sistine Chapel proceedings.

If their ruling stands, 135 cardinals will convene to choose the next pontiff, without Becciu’s vote.

Activities for Pope’s Burial underway

In a related story on Legit.ng, the Vatican has announced the funeral date for Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

This came after the rite of the certification of death and placement in the coffin was performed for the Pope, who died at 88.

Legit.ng has compiled the major activities that would be carried out before the pontiff would be laid to rest on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

