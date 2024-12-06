Lady Breaks Generational Courses in Her Family, Graduates From School, Gets Married And Buys Car
- A Nigerian lady said she has broken generational courses in her family because of the good things she has achieved
- Mrs T said she graduated from school at the age of 22 and went on to get married to her husband at the same age
- Also, Mrs T has become a car owner, as she stopped using public transport, achieving all these in the year 2024
A Nigerian lady has listed all the things she was able to achieve in the outgoing year 2024.
Mrs T took to social media to list and count her blessings and the good things that had come her way in the past 11 months.
Mrs T said she graduated from school at the age of 22, but that was not all the blessings she received.
Mrs T became a married woman at the same age of 22, but God was not done with her yet.
She said she went from using taxis to becoming a car owner herself.
According to her, the achievements she recorded in 2024 show that she has broken generational courses.
Her words:
"2024 came with so much blessings graduate at 22. From miss to Mrs at 22. From using Bolt to car owner at 22. First daughter to break generational curses at 22."
Reactions as lady counts her blessings in 2024
@Perfume Merchant in LAGOS/OGUN said:
"I'm so happy and proud of you girl."
@i-envogue said:
"Congratulations…. My testimony is coming soon."
@Ogechukwu/ Virtual assistant said:
"Congratulations! I tap to be a Mrs. 27 next year, an only child."
@J_black said:
"2024 came with some much blessings for that I can’t even count. I am very grateful oh Lord."
@Emike said:
"God that did it for you will surely remember me. Congratulations."
Source: Legit.ng
