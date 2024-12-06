A man is planning to dump his girlfriend and marry another woman since their relationship did not work

The man said he was going to invite his girlfriend to his wedding, which would be held in April, 2025

He said he has been dating the lady for six years, noting that she was always behaving as if she was doing him a favour

A man has concluded plans to dump his present girlfriend and marry another woman.

In fact, he has found someone else he is going to marry and the wedding is scheduled to hold in April, 2025.

The man sent an anonymous message to X user Folarin, who shared the message online.

According to the man, he has been dating the woman for six years but is not planning to marry her.

He said the lady behaved as if she was doing him a favour by dating him so he would invite her to the wedding.

His words:

"I'm getting married in April 2025. And it's not to my girlfriend of 6 years. I have heard about people not marrying their long time gfs. And believe me I tried to make it work. But she always made me feel like she was doing me a favor. Will send her invite on 1st April hoping she takes it as a joke."

Reactions as man plans to dump his girlfriend

@humble080i said:

"Women don’t take anything concerning marriage as a joke. She will show up to confirm things herself. Don’t play."

@EjiroAtenaga said:

"This is not fair, why didn't you break up with her."

@aduke_olounje1 said:

"Some men are cowards. Why can’t you just tell her that you’re no longer interested?"

Lady weeps as her man dumps her

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a heartbroken lady was seen crying profusely.

The lady got a call from her boyfriend, who made it clear they were not going to continue their relationship.

Many netizens who saw how the lady wept went to the comment section to console her.

