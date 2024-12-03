A lady has overcome all odds and gone on to graduate from the university despite the challenges she faced

Keji said she was a gunshot survivor, but this did not stop her from going to school and getting a university degree

As soon as she graduated, she made a post on TikTok, sharing beautiful photos to celebrate her achievement

A lady on TikTok, identified as Keji, posted beautiful photos to celebrate after she completed her studies at the university.

Her post has melted many hearts on the platform as people who saw it rushed to the comment section to congratulate her.

The lady graduated from school against all odds. Photo credit: TikTok/Keji.

Source: TikTok

Keji said she is a gun survivor, as could be seen on her face, which bore a scare of the incident.

However, this did not stop Keji from pursuing higher education, as she has now graduated.

She captioned her post:

"The gun survivor is a graduate and grateful."

Congratulatory messages pour in for gun survivor

Netizens joined Keji in celebrating her graduation, and they dropped congratulatory messages.

@Johnrobert7170 said:

"I Olamilekan will never and ever body shame anyone. Congratulations."

@WEIRDO said:

"What she survived might take your life! Congratulations Champion."

@false prophet said:

"To all those dropping vile comments, may all your blessings become hers."

@nkemdilim ONS said:

"You survive gunshot? You’re a superwoman !!! Congratulations."

@Lifewithroyaltyy said:

"Judging by this comment section, I can’t imagine what you had to go through in physical school! You did that, congratulations."

@Adeagbo Adedamola said:

"Congratulations. I will graduate with good results and death won't stop me."

@Slim said:

"Sometimes I ask God, if He is seeing all these bad comments. Like you people don’t have a conscience. The person is trying hard to be happy and accept herself, then as a gal or boy you drop bad comment just."

@Stephanie said:

"God really love u. To survive surgery in Nigeria na big thing."

Lady graduates from Afe Babalola University

In a related story, a Nigerian lady graduated with a bachelor's degree from Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

After her graduation, the lady took to social media to celebrate the achievement and to reminisce about her father.

The lady said her father died shortly after she started school, and she was not told until after one month.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng