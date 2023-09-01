A Nigerian woman’s emotional reaction to her new car has captivated many people online

The hard-working lady proudly showed off her shiny and luxurious vehicle, which appeared to be an upgrade from her previous one

The video captured the joyous moment of achievement for the woman, who had fulfilled her dream of buying a new car

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian woman who broke down in tears as she unveiled her new car has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The diligent lady had worked hard for years to save up for her dream vehicle, a stunning upgrade from her old one.

Lady celebrates buying second car with praise. Photo credit: TikTok/@linda_sugar_anabella

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady shows second car from hardwork

The video showed her excitement and gratitude as she revealed her shiny and luxurious car, which had a sleek design and a spacious interior.

The video celebrated the woman’s success and achievement, as she had finally reached her goal of buying a new car again.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Gloriajewels994 reacted:

"Two from a blessing you are sure it's from God, my hand nodey!"

E4ma6225 said:

"Congratulations sis, I tap from your success."

Mbamapromise90:

"Congratulations to me and you. I pray so God I claim it amen oh lord ur my last hope in everything."

Queeneth771:

"I receive mine car this vear in Jesus mighty name AMEN."

Preshy vega:

"I receive it. I receive it ijn amen."

Nessa bby:

"Congratulations sweetheart. I received mine in the name of Jesus, Amen."

Vanessa beauty:

"I received it in JesUS name Amen."

Nigerian lady buys new car for her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has teamed up with her husband to buy a brand-new car for her mother.

A video posted on TikTok by @funkycollectionz showed when the woman received the car gift.

In the video, the woman was fast asleep when her daughter arrived with the new car to replace the old one she was using. When she arrived, she went into the room, tapped her mother to wake up and behold the surprise that awaited her outside.

Source: Legit.ng