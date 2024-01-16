A Nigerian girl has successfully completed work on her first house, and she has taken to social media to show it off

Sharing the story of the house on TikTok, the girl made it known that she achieved the feat at the age of 20

Many friends, family and well-wishers gathered to celebrate with her after the building was completed

A Nigerian lady is currently over the moon as she has completed work on her first house in life.

In a video shared on Tiktok by @sugarmummy912, the lady made it clear that she built the house at the age of 20.

The lady said the house was her first. Photo credit: TikTok/@sugarmummy912.

She said she was a small girl with a big God and showed off the house to friends and well-wishers who came to cheer her.

Many people were around in what looked like a grand opening of the house after it was completed.

She encouraged those who have no house to congratulate her since theirs is coming.

@Blessing Maurice said:

"Congratulations dear. I will be 20 soon and it has been my dream to gift myself a land as a birthday gift....God will continue to straighten you."

@Queen J said:

"I don pass 20 so before 30 I go build my own."

@Divine Light said:

"Congratulations my dear, I dreamt about it but am confused if I should fucus on education or what."

@slim mama said:

"I tap from your Grace. Mine is coming, I done buy enough land keep na buildings remain. My mind said I should try this year to stand on one of the land."

@cynthiachioma201 said:

"More grace what is the nature of your business?"

@emomotimi22 said:

"I tap from your blessings in JESUS' mighty name Amen Amen."

