A Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom to be with her husband shared her job-hunting experience

She detailed how she failed some interviews before getting a contract job at a bank and landing her dream job

Many who came across the post celebrated with the lady and shared similar experiences they had with job-hunting

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared how she experienced failed interviews before landing her dream job.

After relocating to the UK to be with her husband, she started job-hunting.

Amid the failed interview she experienced, she started styling people’s hair.

In a lengthy post on TikTok by @aramideolaife, the lady also said she started coding while waiting for a job.

Lady gets contract bank job in UK.

She said she got a month’s contract as an administrative assistant at a bank.

Before her contract was finished, she had finally landed her dream job.

She said:

“IT TOOK A WHOLE YEAR BUT GOD STILL DID IT. His time will always be the best. How long did it take you to get a job after you relocated?? Enjoy my little journey.”

Reactions trail lady’s job experience

@Her/She said:

"I trusted God since March for a job. Now I got 2 job offers. Na me con dey contemplate like this. God is so good."

@likisha said:

"My hope has just regained after your post thank you."

@heritonics said:

"God is good. I’m a living testimony of his goodness. I know that feeling, I keep counting my blessings. I prayed, he heard I’m grateful . I won’t stop praying for he’s all I’ve got."

