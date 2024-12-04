A biochemistry graduate from Ajayi Crowther University, Akanbi Precious Olamide, shared how she started her academic journey

She shared photos detailing her academic journey from Obafemi Awolowo University to Ajayi Crowther University

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the pretty lady for her academic achievement

A young lady, Akanbi Precious Olamide, celebrated her graduation from Ajayi Crowther University.

She bagged a first class in biochemistry with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.78.

In a post by @_olamzee_, the lady narrated how she first gained admission into Obafemi Awolowo University but changed to ACU in 2021.

Lady shares why she moved from OAU to Ajayi Crowther University

Olamide finished secondary school in 2018 and got admission in 2020 to Obafemi Awolowo University but wasn’t studying the course she wanted.

In 2021, her parents transferred her to ACU to start from 200 level.

She said:

“I was scared at this point because I resumed few weeks to exam when almost all the classes were over and I had to write the exam too, but my God was always with me. I started making friends. Three years later, I signed out with my amazing friends. I convocated with the best grade.”

Reactions as Ajayi Crowther University graduate bags first class in biochemistry

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

@Yemz said:

"Congratulations. Oau delays alot, I remember how I spent 7yrs for 5yr program."

@Pretty Joy said:

"Congratulations OLAMIDE!😭❤️I am super proud of you."

@BiG OJ said:

"Biochemistry no be child play ooo, you still con bag first class. Congratulations."

