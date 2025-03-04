A lady who used a ride has taken to social media to share an unexpected notice she found at the back seat

The notice, from the driver, was a printed list of five things that passengers should not do while in the car

Some people thought the driver must have had unpleasant experiences in the past to have come up with such warnings

A Nigerian lady was shocked to find a list of "don'ts" in a ride she used for her trip.

"Even me sef I shock," the lady remarked.

In a TikTok post, the lady videoed the notice, which was printed on a paper and attached with a clip to the back pocket of the front passenger's seat next to the driver.

The notice warns passengers not to smoke, kiss, romance, litter the car or make fake transfers to the driver. It reads:

"Smoking.

"Kissing.

"Romancing.

"Littering the car.

"Fake transfer will not be permitted."

The lady thought the notice was as a result of the driver's unpleasant experiences with past passengers.

Driver's notice to passengers stirs reactions

1300_cu said:

"Nothing pain me reach car way I never get."

Favy said:

"Omo me I will romance o, you no carry me for free."

ABDUL_RASHEED29 said:

"Like 😂 I was inside with my guy and his babe so I was sitting at the front Omo if you see watin my eyes see😂 make I no talk."

Amyna🎀 said:

"In order of what he has experienced most."

Cutex_Dino said:

"Omo this driver eyes dn see things."

KILLZ said:

"If I wan come down I go carry am if na me."

Kmof_Williams said:

"Na Ghana nothing wey you wan tell me."

Irene Faith738 said:

"So make I no kiss my man again 😒😂😂 dey play na to order another ride."

