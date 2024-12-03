A lady was very emotional during her call to bar ceremony, which officially admitted her into the legal profession

A Nigerian lady, Wike Favour, shared an emotional video from her call to bar ceremony.

The Call to Bar ceremony is an event to celebrate new lawyers admitted into the legal profession.

In the video shared by @girlieeeeeee on TikTok, the lady was so emotional as she wore her lawyer wig.

Tears filled her eyes as she celebrated her latest achievement as a certified lawyer.

She captioned the video:

“Prestigous moment.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets emotional during her call to bar ceremony

Many who came across the video celebrated with the lady and shared their opinion on the ceremony.

@TOLA said:

"am in ss3 right now, by the grace of God I will wear this, my parent and sibling will witness it. AMEN."

@viola said:

"The tears I’ll shed on my call to bar."

@SAGITTARIUS SZN said:

"Small thing I done Dey follow stranger cry."

@Foley17 said:

"I understand that brief pause. A flash back at all the challenges, sacrifice, lack,insult etc, but God did it. Congratulations,more wins."

@A said:

"No be me dem call to bar nah me goosebumps full my body. Congratulation."

