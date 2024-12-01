A young Nigerian man, Johnbull Anuoluwapo Vitowanu, bagged first from FUTA, making a record-setting CGPA of 4.96 in engineering

The engineering graduate said that he maintained nothing less than a 5.0 GPA from 200 level till he completed his studies

Anuoluwapo's rare academic achievement wowed many Nigerians, as a few people advised on using his grades well for post-school opportunities

A Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) graduate, Johnbull Anuoluwapo Vitowanu, has bagged first class in engineering.

Anuoluwapo revealed that he started his 5-year stay in FUTA with a 4.90 GPA. He never went before a 4.74 GPA.

The FUTA engineering graduate posed with a helmet. Photo source: @JohnVito21

Source: Twitter

High CGPA in FUTA

He maintained a 5.0 GPA consecutively for more than five semesters. The lowest GPA he had was in 100 level, second semester.

In another post, the graduate revealed that he had a record CGPA of 4.96, the highest in FUTA in 43 years.

Many people who read the FUTA graduate's post praised his academic brilliance online.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@TheTrailblaze14 said:

"I admire people like this because the amount of discipline and studying it takes to maintain this is simply extraordinary. Well done, chief!"

@coopermutantt said:

"God barb me this style."

@AbdulMusawir_ said:

"People sabi book."

@bolu_esq said:

"This brother just locked in from 200 second semester till the end."

@HalleluyahOyin said:

"So the story I heard about JohnBull when I was a kid was all a lie? This is insane! Congratulations JB!!"

@JubrilAdewale_ said:

"This JohnBull no be the one wey we sing for small. Congratulations. Cheers to more wins ahead."

@johngod40 said:

"Congratulations. Make sure you utilise the grade to push something as early as possible. The glory of first class ends after 2 years of graduating. Act as fast as possible..."

UI graduate bagged first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate, Dairo Anjolaoluwa, was honoured for bagging first class honours from the institution.

The law graduate stated that God helped her achieve academic success. She shared photos she took on UI's 76th convocation day.

Source: Legit.ng